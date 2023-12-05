Accident on FL-231 redirects traffic in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Panama City, a car accident delayed traffic Tuesday morning on FL-231 near Titus Road and North Star Avenue.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane of FL-231 when a semi-truck and a truck collided. The two vehicles ended up into the northbound lane of traffic, and oil was spilled on the roadway as a result of the collision.

WJHG was told the driver of the truck has been taken to the hospital.

