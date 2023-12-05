Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 4th
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High School Basketball/Boys
South Walton 56 Rutherford 46 F/OT
Wewahitchka 45 Ponce De Leon 55
Wakulla Christian 46 Liberty 60
Bethlehem 52 Malone 41
Port St. Joe 67 Wakulla 85
High School Basketball/Girls
Mosley 8 Ft. Walton Beach 52
St. John Paul II 37 Wewahitchka 25
Bozeman 44 Holmes 72
Laurel Hill 66 Northview 13
Blountstown 43 Maclay 34
Ponce De Leon 38 Niceville 58
High School Soccer/Boys
Bay 5 Rutherford 1
High School Soccer/Girls
Bay 3 Rutherford 1
