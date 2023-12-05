Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 4th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

South Walton 56 Rutherford 46 F/OT

Wewahitchka 45 Ponce De Leon 55

Wakulla Christian 46 Liberty 60

Bethlehem 52 Malone 41

Port St. Joe 67 Wakulla 85

High School Basketball/Girls

Mosley 8 Ft. Walton Beach 52

St. John Paul II 37 Wewahitchka 25

Bozeman 44 Holmes 72

Laurel Hill 66 Northview 13

Blountstown 43 Maclay 34

Ponce De Leon 38 Niceville 58

High School Soccer/Boys

Bay 5 Rutherford 1

High School Soccer/Girls

Bay 3 Rutherford 1

