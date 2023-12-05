Congressman Neal Dunn accepts award for his late father

By Neysa Wilkins
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congressman Neal Dunn recently received a medal on behalf of his late father.

He called it an esteemed privilege to receive the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador for Peace Medal for his father’s service during the Korean War.

John Michael Dunn, a veteran of three wars rose to become a Major General and a military aide to two vice presidents.

He enlisted in the Army at age 17.

After serving in World War II, he entered Harvard University, graduating in 1949. He returned to the Army as an officer and fought in the Korean War.

His son, our U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn, who also served in the Army, said he would like to thank the South Korean Ambassador for honoring his father’s service and dedication to freedom.

