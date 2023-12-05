Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight w/lows in the mid 40s. As we head through the day on Tuesday skies will be sunnier w/a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be NW at 5-10 mph. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid 40s. A secondary cold front Wednesday will lead to cooler highs in the upper 50s. Lows Wednesday night will dip into the mid 30s. Rain chances will return to the forecast this weekend with scattered storms Saturday into Sunday. Right now rain totals are estimated to be around 1″.

