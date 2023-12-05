Mostly sunny with a seasonal chill today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some more upper-level clouds in our skies this morning. They’re thinner than yesterday, and we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day today.

Temperatures are chillier! A cold front passed through late in the day yesterday. You may have felt the difference if you were out in the evening. But we’re waking up in the 40s, about 10 degrees colder this morning than yesterday. We’ll end up about 10 degrees colder this afternoon than yesterday as well with a little more sun today too. Highs today only reach the mid 60s in the partly to mostly sunny sky. That’s an overall hyper-seasonal day for NWFL in December.

However, another cold front is on the way for Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning may not get overly chilly at first as we return to the low to mid 40s to start the day. But highs on Wednesday in mostly sunny skies only reach the upper 50s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest night with freezing temperatures possible inland to mid 30s on the coast with frost possible for most. We’ll see a small rebound through the end of the week’s forecast as we go from a high of 60 on Thursday to the seasonal upper 60s Friday afternoon and even 70s for Saturday.

However, rain chances are looking to return over the weekend. Models are still trending toward a scattered chance during the day on Saturday with the bulk of rain moving in Saturday night and Sunday morning, clearing midday Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly sunny skies with a seasonal cool feel. Highs today only reach the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has colder temperatures for the midweek as another dry front passes through Wednesday morning.

