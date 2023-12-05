Panama City starts demolition of houses as part of the buyout program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local homeowners who live on Cincinnati and Lake Avenues know all too well the damage that comes from flooding.

Panama City leaders put the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael Voluntary Home Buyout Program to help.

A breath of fresh air for residents in one Panama City community.

“I’m really glad it ends the chapter of 30 years,” said Ginger Nunley, a Panama City resident.

Nunley is just one of the many residents on this street who were part of the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael Voluntary Home Buyout Program.

“We sat here for a lot of years with nothing getting done,” said Nunley.

With this program, the city hopes to help residents who are dealing with repetitive flood damage.

“Lake and Cincinnati are two neighborhoods with [the] most repetitive flooding,”' said Josh Street, a Panama City commissioner. “We got a pumping system and a regional stormwater pond and that is right here and it was just never enough.”

City leaders say the area is a target when it rains, this program is a way to help those residents.

“Instead of allowing these families to suffer over and over again. we were able [to] give them a new chapter to help them move to a different place,” said Street.

Closing one door to open another.

“We had demolition, and we were able to crush first home and put [a] conclusion for a painful process for a lot of people,” said Street.

Residents say they are glad the chapter is finally closing.

“The water was up to the windows here everything inside my house on [the] first floor was destroyed,” said Nunley.

After that, Nunley took precautions when it rained.

“I got smart anything important was in plastic or boxes and when we knew something was coming, we moved everything upstairs,” said Nunley.

She will no longer have to deal with that headache.

“I have a new home not too far from here and now it is my forever home, this was going to be my forever home but now the new one is,” said Nunley.

Moving to a new house for the better. We are told in a few weeks, all the homes in the program will be demolished.

City leaders say there is another buyout program for Hurricane Sally where more homes will be torn down.

