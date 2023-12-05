‘A senseless act’: 9-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping on couch, police say

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home when the incident happened.
By Mike Brantley and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The girl who was killed was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by gunfire.

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home on Rhett Drive, near Zeigler Boulevard when the incident happened.

Police said they believe multiple people were involved in the shooting and that it is likely related to gang activity.

Prine called the crime “a senseless act.”

“It ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve,” the chief said. “This entire community is going to grieve.”

Prine sent a message to those responsible for the shooting. He advised anyone responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in.

He said to them, “It would be far better for you to do that today than for us to have to come looking for you.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from left to right: Lajuan Williams, Tyree Glenn, Terry Glenn, Burton McLendon, and Tyrese...
Five arrested on fentanyl trafficking
We’re learning more information after a truck reportedly crashed into a local motel.
UPDATE: Car crashes into Panama City Beach apartments
A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Another golf course is popping up in the local area.
New Watersound Club golf course announced

Latest News

Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Speaker Mike Johnson said he believes they have the votes for formal impeachment inquiry into...
Speaker Johnson expresses confidence in Biden impeachment probe vote
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
‘It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’: Darius Rucker honored with Hollywood star
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant