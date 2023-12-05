Time Travel Tuesday

Our weekly Time Travel Tuesday with local historian Bill Hudson.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Snowbirds, planes, and trains caught in a cowboy stick up. Local historian Bill Hudson takes us back in time for our Time Travel Tuesday.

This week Bill brought into the studio some footage of snowbird meetings, a fun flight for a group of highschoolers, and photos of a group that would act out an old fashion cowboy stick up across from the county pier.

As always, if anyone or anything looks familiar or if you’re just looking to chat, you can give Hudson a call at (850) 785-3364.

Our weekly Time Travel Tuesday with local historian Bill Hudson.
