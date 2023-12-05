Tyndall hosts 33rd Golden Age Holiday Party

TYNDALL GOLDEN AGE PARTY
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYNDALL, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base held its 33rd Golden Age Holiday Party Monday.

Dozens of Residents from Sims Nursing Home as well as other senior citizens gathered for the annual festivity.

The event featured refreshments, music and raffle prizes.

Tyndall Air Force Base 325th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel George Watkins said the party aims to keep those who have served connected to the community all while celebrating the holidays.

“It’s really important to bring our veterans and retirees who are in their senior years to come back to the base,” Watkins said. “Make sure they still feel connected to the service that they served back in the day and honor service from our previous generations.”

Edward Johnson is 102. He is a veteran and said he was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base,

“I was stationed at Tyndall years ago. I was a first sergeant station four and I put in about 22 years in the Air Force and the Army Air Corps,” Johnson said.

Guests got to enjoy music from the 1940s-1970s, bust a move on the dance floor and get a visit from Santa Claus.

