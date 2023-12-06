Adam Edwards introduced as new Wewahitchka head football coach Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Wewahitchka High School football program has a new head coach. The school Wednesday introducing Adam Edwards as the successor to Bobby Johns, who is moving to an administrative job in Gulf County. Edwards played for coach Johns for four years at Blountstown, graduating in 2006. He was part of the 2004 team that made it all the way to the 2A state championship game. He went on to get his degree at Florida State, then coached back at Blountstown as an assistant for 7 years. Then spent two years as an assistant coach at Bainbridge. Last year, at the invitation of coach Johns, moved south to Wewa to become the Gators Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head coach. I spoke with the new coach via Zoom Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m just as excited as I possibly could be.” coach Edwards told me. “You know it’s just a great landing spot. Just have all the support in the world from the administration and the community. You know I’ve had a great year this year as the D.C. and assistant head coach. I’m very excited for the upcoming season. It’s a great group of kids, they work as hard as any group I’ve ever been around. And I’ve been around some good groups. So I’m just very appreciative of the opportunity from the administration, as well as the community backing has been great so far.

Edwards went on to say he feels being raised in this region, and playing football in it since childhood, well there is a certain advantage to that when it comes to becoming a head coach for the first time on the high school level. “You know, growing up from playing tiny mate through all the way from third grade all the way through high school. And having coached with Blountstown for seven years, and here for a year. I went to Georgia for two years. But you know knowing the lay of the land, kind of knowing some of the coaches around, the programs around, I think it’s a massive advantage for somebody coming in. Rather than just being completely new. At least you have a general idea of what you’re looking at in terms of scheduling. In terms of the outlook for certain programs. And so on and so forth. I do feel like that’s a fairly sizable advantage I think.”

Coach Johns telling me Wednesday he feels the Wewa program is in very good hands now and in fact says he would not be stepping away from the team if coach Edwards was not there to take over.

