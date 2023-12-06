Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 5th
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Boys
Marianna 2 North Bay Haven 5
Arnold 2 Ft. Walton Beach
South Walton 2 Washington 4
High School Soccer/Girls
Marianna 0 North Bay Haven 8
Destin 1 Freeport 3
Arnold 2 Choctaw 6
High School Basketball/Boys
Port St. Joe 74 Wewahitchka 33
Vernon 27 Altha 54
Wakulla 76 Liberty 56
Malone 39 Poplar Springs 42
Paxton 35 Jay 46
Bay 48 Choctaw 56
High School Basketball/Girls
Bozeman 13 Graceville 63
Port St. Joe 47 Wewahitchka 35
Destin 37 Laurel Hill 58
Holmes 59 Freeport 60
Baker 27 Rocky Bayou 45
Paxton 38 Jay 44
Walton 22 Milton 43
Navarre 31 Niceville 59
