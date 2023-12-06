Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 5th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Boys

Marianna 2 North Bay Haven 5

Arnold 2 Ft. Walton Beach

South Walton 2 Washington 4

High School Soccer/Girls

Marianna 0 North Bay Haven 8

Destin 1 Freeport 3

Arnold 2 Choctaw 6

High School Basketball/Boys

Port St. Joe 74 Wewahitchka 33

Vernon 27 Altha 54

Wakulla 76 Liberty 56

Malone 39 Poplar Springs 42

Paxton 35 Jay 46

Bay 48 Choctaw 56

High School Basketball/Girls

Bozeman 13 Graceville 63

Port St. Joe 47 Wewahitchka 35

Destin 37 Laurel Hill 58

Holmes 59 Freeport 60

Baker 27 Rocky Bayou 45

Paxton 38 Jay 44

Walton 22 Milton 43

Navarre 31 Niceville 59

