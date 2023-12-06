Bay County Sheriff's Office hosts 43rd annual Project 25 Shopping Night

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office gathered up their elves for a shopping adventure for local children on Tuesday night.

It was the 43rd year of the Project 25 shopping night organized by BCSO.

They accepted donations all year long from community organizations and individuals.

The money turned into 700 Bay County children receiving holiday gifts.

The idea was to provide presents for local children who might not otherwise have received any.

BCSO asked residents to help shop.

Those who showed up at the Lynn Haven Walmart to participate were given the age and gender of a child and were allotted $100 with which to fill up a shopping cart with appropriate toys and gifts.

What was purchased was then loaded up into trucks to be passed out to area children later this week.

“We’ll organize those over the next couple of days, and we’ll be distributing those throughout the schools to the individuals and kids that have been identified as being in need here through Project 25. It’s something that I think we’ll always do here at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office because it brings us so much joy to be involved in this” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

The BCSO toy drive and tradition was started in 1981 by former sheriff Lavelle Pitts.

