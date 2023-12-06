Beach Access 22 on Surf Drive undergoing project to improve accessibility

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beach Access 22 on Surf Drive in Panama City Beach will soon be accessible to everyone.

It’s a vision Tourist Development Council officials and Bay County leaders say is finally coming to fruition.

“The great thing about Boardwalk 22 is it’s going to be fully accessible, and what that means is there will be accessible parking spots,” Visit Panama City Beach Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach said. “There will be a Mobi-Matt that will allow those who are in beach wheelchairs to get out to the beach, to experience the sand and the water.”

Bay County Commissioners awarded C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc. the contract at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Commissioner Clair Pease said golf carts might be included in the project.

“We’ve got enough area hopefully in the parking lot to be able to adjust some of the parallel parking to maybe accept some golf carts,” Pease said.

The Surf Drive Handicap Beach Access Construction Project is also starting an important initiative.

“We were not able to put any additional funds in our budget this year for the parks,” Pease said. “We’re trying to keep the millage down. So, we’ve adopted this ‘Adopt a Park’ where we can keep our parks beautiful, buy new equipment, and do things like we’re doing at Surf Drive for handicapped citizens to be able to enjoy the beach.”

The Adopt a Park Program is a way the public can contribute to the park system.

It’s all about beautifying local parks while also ensuring they’re accessible.

County leaders said the Navy donated the land to the county.

The TDC is paying for the project. It costs $452,442.60.

The project should be completed in the next six months.

