Christmas at the Wesley House

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Along with Christmas decorations, history and tradition play a big role in the seasonal festivities. The Friends of Eden invite you to combine both!

Christmas at the Wesley House is an ongoing tradition that welcomes family and friends to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Eden Gardens State Park while indulging in the Christmas spirit.

A treasure of Eden Gardens State Park, The Wesley House was built in 1897, in a Victorian style, now converted to Antebellum. It was the home of the Wesley Family, including nine children, and their business was lumber. In 1963, Ms. Lois Maxon bought the house, having “found her Eden,” and was generous enough to leave the House and grounds to the State of Florida on Christmas Eve, 1968.

Today, the house is commemorated each year by celebrating the holiday season as a community.

The Wesley House is decorated and ready for guided tours available Thursday through Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on an hourly basis. The public is invited to enjoy the themed rooms throughout the House, with the theme this year being “A Victorian Christmas.”

Continuing the fun, plan on visiting the park December 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to see the park area illuminated with candles while The Welsey House will be open in full decor. The Friends of Eden will provide light refreshments in the Pavilion, and all are invited to attend.

In the chaos of the season, take the time to enjoy the beauty around us. The Friends of Eden say a special thank you to the talented decorators of the community including:

- Coastal Seniors of South Walton

- Daughters of the American Revolution West Florida Chapter

- Green Thumb Garden Club

- Historic Point Washington Association

- Ladies of Impact 100

- RMA Consulting Design

- Seaside Kids

- Seaside

- The Garden Club

- South Walton High School

All visitors are invited to vote on which room in the House is the favorite. The House will remain decorated until January 9th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
We’re learning more information after a truck reportedly crashed into a local motel.
UPDATE: Car crashes into Panama City Beach apartments
(from left to right: Lajuan Williams, Tyree Glenn, Terry Glenn, Burton McLendon, and Tyrese...
Five arrested on fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

Meet Dumpling!
Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Meet Dumpling!
Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Spreading holiday cheer at Eden Gardens State Park.
Christmas at the Wesley House
PROJECT 25 SHOPPING NIGHT
PROJECT 25 SHOPPING NIGHT