PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Along with Christmas decorations, history and tradition play a big role in the seasonal festivities. The Friends of Eden invite you to combine both!

Christmas at the Wesley House is an ongoing tradition that welcomes family and friends to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Eden Gardens State Park while indulging in the Christmas spirit.

A treasure of Eden Gardens State Park, The Wesley House was built in 1897, in a Victorian style, now converted to Antebellum. It was the home of the Wesley Family, including nine children, and their business was lumber. In 1963, Ms. Lois Maxon bought the house, having “found her Eden,” and was generous enough to leave the House and grounds to the State of Florida on Christmas Eve, 1968.

Today, the house is commemorated each year by celebrating the holiday season as a community.

The Wesley House is decorated and ready for guided tours available Thursday through Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on an hourly basis. The public is invited to enjoy the themed rooms throughout the House, with the theme this year being “A Victorian Christmas.”

Continuing the fun, plan on visiting the park December 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to see the park area illuminated with candles while The Welsey House will be open in full decor. The Friends of Eden will provide light refreshments in the Pavilion, and all are invited to attend.

In the chaos of the season, take the time to enjoy the beauty around us. The Friends of Eden say a special thank you to the talented decorators of the community including:

- Coastal Seniors of South Walton

- Daughters of the American Revolution West Florida Chapter

- Green Thumb Garden Club

- Historic Point Washington Association

- Ladies of Impact 100

- RMA Consulting Design

- Seaside Kids

- Seaside

- The Garden Club

- South Walton High School

All visitors are invited to vote on which room in the House is the favorite. The House will remain decorated until January 9th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.