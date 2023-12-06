Downtown Panama City Adding To Art On Every Corner Project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is getting a revamped look through art.

It is an explosion of color that is canvassing downtown Panama City.

“Any time we see art and everyone loves art, when they’re so colorful and vibrant it just makes you feel good,” said Keith Mefferd, the Quality of Life director for Panama City.

The City is changing its vibe through murals and art on every corner.

“When you look at this mural you get an opportunity to see what is coming back to life in our community,” said Meffered.

The multiple murals along city streets make art accessible to everyone.

“After Hurricane Michael, we had kind of a blank canvas and we wanted to make sure we paint the canvas in the most colorful way we could,” said Jason Kretzer, Bay Arts Alliance, executive director. We wanted people to look in this town and think wow these people are interesting.”

The newest mural on the side of the United Way building is one of the dozens that are revitalizing the downtown area.

“For us, the message we wanted to impart was community and how a United Way impacts a community. How much better it is when it comes together,” said Gina Littleton, United Way of Northwest Florida, CEO.

Littleton said the mural represents what they do.

“Touching all the different areas all the different things in education, financial stability, health and equity, and all of those things that make a community great,” said Littleton. “To show the seeds touching all of those little pieces, from the person who is down and out and really needs help, the agency who has boots on the ground doing the work every day, I think it is a visual representation of all those.”

The murals showcase different facets of the city.

“This mural is colorful it talks about growing the seeds of change,” said Kretzer. “I think that is important today we plant seeds for people tomorrow that’s what we have been doing since the storm and we will keep doing it.”

Creating a new look for downtown. Those with Bay Arts Alliance said there are more than 20 murals in the city.

They have plans to paint more in the near future.

