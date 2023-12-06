Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains

An extremely unusual case out of Gulf County is under investigation.
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office are investigating baby remains found on the property in Wewahitchka.

The discovery followed a tip received by officials, who say a mother confessed to storing her stillborn in a container for weeks, then attempted to cremate it on a barbeque grill.

The child was between 19-21 weeks of gestation when the mother delivered early.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said ashes have been collected and sent off to the medical examiner’s office. However, until those results come back, no criminal action can be taken.

“They will determine if that is actually what we believe to be the human remains. I’m hoping they’re able to determine that,” Harrison said. “Initially, we don’t have any conclusive information other than the mother’s word of where she disposed of the body. It’s very difficult. The mother is going through a lot. To my understanding, this is not the first miscarriage that she has had. We’ve got to have physical evidence in order to charge someone in a case like this we have discussed and referred her to some counseling. At this point we’re waiting for the results to come back, once we determine that the remains are human remains then she will be charged.”

Officials do not know how long it will take for the forensic evidence from the medical examiner’s office to return.

If results confirm human remains, the woman will face misdemeanor or felony charges of either mutilation of human remains or body, or disposal of human remains improperly.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

