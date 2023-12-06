Honduran man arrested for child porn

Soler-Pineda was charged with 25 counts of child porn possession, and using a communication...
Soler-Pineda was charged with 25 counts of child porn possession, and using a communication device in the commission of a felony.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Honduran national has been arrested after deputies say hundreds of child porn material was found at his home.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office started a several-year investigation back in 2021 through cyber tips sent to authorities.

Investigators say they learned 33-year-old Alonso Soler-Pineda had come to the U.S. illegally and had been living in Freeport for approximately two years.

A search warrant was reportedly executed at Soler-Pineda’s residence on Cypress Lane after enough evidence was collected. Upon arrival, officials say 375 videos of child sex abuse were found, with children in them ranging from 2 to 12 years old.

Soler-Pineda was charged with 25 counts of child porn possession, and using a communication device in the commission of a felony. He has been placed in hold with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

