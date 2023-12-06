Humble House Ministries to host Annual Pearls & Poinsettias Christmas Banquet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Humble House Ministries is hosting its Third Annual Pearls & Poinsettias Christmas Banquet fundraiser.

It will be taking place on Tuesday, December 12th at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will start at 6:00 p.m.

The fundraising event is free to the public.

If you would like to attend the event you are asked to RSVP by emailing Humble House at news@gmail.com or visiting the event page at humblehouseministries.org where you can fill out a form.

The event will feature a silent auction, a full-course meal, and a guest speaker.

“This has been an incredible inaugural year of growth and blessings! God has restored the lives of the women in our program and repaired numerous broken relationships. We are grateful for the community and donor support and we are ready to celebrate!” Rachel Duvall, Founder & CEO said.

