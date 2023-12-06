Las Vegas police responding to active shooter alert at UNLV

FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

