Local author celebrates release of new book series

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Author Mark Douglas joined us today on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to celebrate his book release.

Curse of the Terracotta Warriors, book one of a Maddie Jones Mystery series is now available for eager readers to enjoy.

The Bay County Library is holding a book birthday on December 6th. Visitors can listen to Douglas speak about his inspirations and journey to writing the novel, as well as hear the first few chapters.

For more information on Mark Douglas or where you can find Curse of the Terracotta Warriors, you can visit his website.

