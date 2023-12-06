Piper Kurfirst stars on the pitch and in the classroom as well

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From the start, Piper Kurfirst knew soccer was the sport for her.

“I’ve been playing the sport of soccer since I was about probably 6 years old. I’ve been going through [the] club and now in high school, it’s super fun, super fast-paced, and getting to play with my friends it was just the perfect community that I was able to be a part of.” Piper Kurfirst said.

“As a little player, she’s always had that makeup of just loving the sport and making other players better around her.” South Walton Head Girls Soccer Coach, Frank Casillo, said.

And those 12 years on the pitch have given her the wisdom, experience, and friendships to be the leading voice of this year’s Seahawks team

“Piper’s a born leader. Jovial. Good spirits. Motivator. She’s a captain of our team the girls respond to her well.”

“It’s definitely not easy having to take on that type of responsibility but genuinely just having the best team behind me, it makes it so easy to be a leader and I think we have such great chemistry and we’ve built that the past 4 years so stepping into this role it really felt natural to be able to lead such an amazing team.”

Leading a soccer team is not the only role that comes naturally to Piper, the role of student is one she plays pretty well as well.

“As much as it is, like, athletics is such a huge part of my life, being a student comes first and just getting ready to go into that next level of college and everything was a super big focus for me.”

As a senior, next year Piper is planning to take her knowledge to college where she’ll put it to work in hopes of conquering the business world someday. But Piper’s business right now, capturing the focus of her teammates and her opponents.

“We’ve had a pretty solid season thus far, right? But there have been moments inside the game where things weren’t going so well and it’s really nice to see Piper, sort of take leadership, bring the girls together, sort of calm everything down. Make sure everyone understands we still have individual roles and collective opportunities to get better.”

“I think as much as it is a team sport, your individual efforts contribute so much. So, just being able to be the best in your position overall contributes to the team goal. Just keep putting my best foot forward. That’s the biggest thing for me.”

