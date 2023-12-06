Roundabout design phase happening on Titus Road, CR 2321

By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are finding ways they hope will alleviate traffic congestion in certain areas.

They gave the green light to Halff Associates, Inc. to do design services on a new roundabout at Titus Road and CR 2321.

The design services should take around a year to complete.

The fee is close to $331,000.

Commissioners said the county’s half-cent sales tax is covering it.

They also said the roundabout will help with traffic control as the area continues to grow.

“This particular roundabout is very important for traffic control at the intersection of 2321 and Titus Road,” Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “That location, there’s a lot of people moving out in that area and the population is growing, so to be able to have this traffic control device in place is a big, big help.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the construction phase will follow once this stage is completed.

