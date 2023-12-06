Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
We’re learning more information after a truck reportedly crashed into a local motel.
UPDATE: Car crashes into Panama City Beach apartments
(from left to right: Lajuan Williams, Tyree Glenn, Terry Glenn, Burton McLendon, and Tyrese...
Five arrested on fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

Spreading holiday cheer at Eden Gardens State Park.
Christmas at the Wesley House
Meet Dumpling!
Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Meet Dumpling!
Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Spreading holiday cheer at Eden Gardens State Park.
Christmas at the Wesley House
PROJECT 25 SHOPPING NIGHT
PROJECT 25 SHOPPING NIGHT