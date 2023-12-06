Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Meet Dumpling! The sweetest and smartest dog around, this girl is just waiting for some love.

At eight years old, Dumpling knows some impressive tricks, but is never too old to learn more and learn all about her new family.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Servies said Dumpling would be a great family dog and is calm around other pets as well.

Temple advised to stop by the station for a meet and greet because once you spend time with Dumpling, you’ll be taking her home.

While there, get in the holiday spirit and get your Bay County Animal Services Christmas T-Shirt!

Meet Dumpling!
Meet Dumpling!(WJHG)

