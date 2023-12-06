Sunny, chilly, and a bit breezy today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with even thinner upper-level clouds cruising by our skies today. We’ll see mainly sunny skies ahead today.

Temperatures area chilly once again as we’ll get the day started in the 40s. A cold front is passing through this morning, and we’ll get even chillier than days prior. You’ll want to dress warmly for a well below average day ahead. As the cold front passes through this morning, slightly breezy northerly winds kick up. Highs today only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. And the coldest air of the week is still to come!

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest night. Freezing temperatures are possible inland to mid to upper 30s on the coast with frost possible for most in NWFL.

We’ll see a small rebound through the end of the week’s forecast as we go from a high of 60 on Thursday to the seasonal upper 60s Friday afternoon and even 70s for Saturday. However, rain chances are looking to return over the weekend.

Models are still trending toward a scattered chance during the day on Saturday with the bulk of rain moving in Saturday night and Sunday morning, clearing midday Sunday. Rain totals appear to be around 1-2″.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly skies and a chilly feel. Highs today only reach the mid 50s inland to upper 50s on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has a freezing start for some Thursday morning with the seasonal chill sticking around for another day before a rebound arrives into the weekend.

