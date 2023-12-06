Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce relationship began before anyone knew

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
By TMX and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX) - Taylor Swift revealed that she and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce were already a “couple” by the time the public saw her attend his game in September.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift told Time magazine.

The relationship “started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said.

In July, Kelce, 34, had shared on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast he hosts with his brother that he had hoped to meet Swift at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said.

They went public when she was spotted at his game on Sept. 24, cheering from a suite alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)

Part of not caring means staying unbothered by criticism from NFL fans that the cameras spend too much time on her spectating.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift said.

Swift said she has no awareness if she’s being “shown too much” and upsetting “a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Although she said she was “just there to support Travis,” it turns out she’s developed a love for the game.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift said. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Copyright 2023 TMX. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
We’re learning more information after a truck reportedly crashed into a local motel.
UPDATE: Car crashes into Panama City Beach apartments
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
(from left to right: Lajuan Williams, Tyree Glenn, Terry Glenn, Burton McLendon, and Tyrese...
Five arrested on fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks as he meets with U.S. Attorney Damian Williams...
US files war crime charges against Russians accused of torturing an American in the Ukraine invasion
Source: CNN/CBS/GETTY IMAGES/COLUMBIA PICTURES/PFAW/GAP'S VOTE FOR ___ CHANNEL/COMEDY...
Legendary writer, producer Norman Lear dies at age 101
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
Levi Combs was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping after police said he tried to...
Man arrested for trying to kidnap students at bus stop, police say
FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26,...
McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores