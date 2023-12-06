Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we move through the night tonight we will start to see the clouds thin a little bit with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds will pick up out of the North on Wednesday at 10-15 mph. Highs will reach the upper 50s. The coldest morning of this spell will be Thursday morning when lows will be in the low 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. The clouds will increase and so will the temperatures by Friday. Showers and storms will be likely this weekend with at least 1″ of rain expected right now.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.