Adopt A Grandparent for the holidays

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Five years ago, two sisters in Holmes County started an Adopt a Grandparent program at a local ALF home.

The program gifts residents in the home with Christmas presents.

This year the co-creator of the program Jessica Green hopes to expand her donations.

If you want to help you can make a monetary donation through Venmo (@irbzeb), Cashapp ($irbzeb), or Paypal.

You can also go to the store and buy items like blankets, hats, scarves, gift baskets, perfume, etc., and drop it off at one of the locations listed below.

Wewa Wigglers Bait and Tackle in Wewa, Fl

Gigi’s Restaurant & Country Store in Sunnyhills, Fl

ZENsations Salon & Spa in Chipley, Fl

Johnson’s Pharmacy in Bonifay, Fl

Cafe au LA in Vernon, Fl

Norma Jeans Roadhouse in Caryville, Fl

For more information watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.