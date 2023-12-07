BDS Superintendent provides update on school for students with unique abilities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several parents say more must be done for all students with unique abilities in Bay County.

“Right now, I don’t even feel confident if someone asked me, ‘Hey look, I’m moving to Bay County. I have a special needs child. Tell me how is it. Will I find the resources? The answer is no,” concerned parent Shannon Martinez said.

Her child attends Margaret K. Lewis School in Millville. She’s advocating for more resources for students at the school.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen said he’s determined to provide a replacement school for ESE students.

“I believe it should be a state-of-the-art facility, one that meets the unique needs of our students, and also allows our teachers, our employees, our paraprofessionals, all of the behavioral specialists to have the resources that they fully need to meet the needs of these students,” McQueen said.

The superintendent said an exact location isn’t set in stone. However, he wants it to be in a central location to alleviate transportation issues.

“Being placed in a seatbelt for a long period of time in a wheelchair is very difficult to go long distances,” he said. “So, what I want to do is narrow and shorten that distance for those students.”

Some parents said it’s not just about building a new school. They want students with unique abilities to have a purpose in life once they graduate.

“This doesn’t just end with a school building,” Cargile-Martinez said. “It needs to have a connection out into the community.”

Parents are also encouraging more people to attend the BDS School Board Meetings.

“If you’re not at the board meeting to speak your concerns about things going on with your kids, then how is something going to change?” concerned parent Millissa Pope said.

Pope’s child also attends Margaret K. Lewis School. She’s very vocal about the current conditions of the school. Pope said mold got power washed off the roof but argued more must be done.

Actions speak louder than words.

“We’ve got to keep at it on the school, a new school being built because I mean, it was promised before for 10 years and fell through,” Pope said. “You know, I don’t want to see that happen again because I think some of the parents here are truly sick of it.”

Bay District Schools moved its second school board meeting of each month to 5:30 p.m. It’s meant to give more parents the ability to attend meetings.

McQueen said he wants input from parents on the new school once funding and a location are secured for it.

