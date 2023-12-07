Camp Creek Inn Grand Opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

After three years in the making, the Camp Creek Inn, located in the Watersound Club, has finally opened!

The inn itself at 75 rooms, many of which overlooking one of their golf courses. Not only do visitors get to enjoy the luxury rooms, but they also get full access to the Watersound club’s amenities.

some of these being multiple pools, a lazy river, a slide for the kids, and an adults only pool for the grown-ups. there are also pickle ball courts, golf courses, and training facilitates, which are housed in their wellness center.

Officials at the inn and the St. Joe company say they are proud of seeing their vision come to life and are excited to welcome in new visitors to finally share the inn with.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.