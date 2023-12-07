The Christmas Tree Dude Tree Lot still has plenty of trees to sell

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Still haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet? There are dozens of trees to pick from in Panama City Beach.

A tree lot located on Back Beach Road, in front of Ronnie’s Auto Repair Shop has trees ready to go. Workers at the Christmas tree farm say the money is going to local charities.

They also say they haven’t received the support they have had in previous years. They have yet to cover the cost of the trees.

“We started out with 155 and we are down to 94 which is decent I guess but we are used to selling more. It went faster last year.

we had to go up in price we are fairing decent we have had more business,” said Robin Owens, operator of The Christmas Dude Tree Lot.

If you are still looking for the perfect tree there will be many to choose from.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.