Creating lasting traditions at Powell Tree Farm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas starts at Powell Tree Farm. The choose and cut tree farm since 1981 has been providing a beautiful place for this classic family tradition as long as they have been providing fresh, evergreen trees.

Located in Sneads, Florida, there is no need to load up the crew and drive out of Jackson County for this family-fun experience. In festive attire or not, all are welcomed at the farm to spend as long as they would like picking out the perfect tree.

Powell Tree Farm owner, Mark Powell, has a few tips and tricks about picking a tree and keeping it looking its best. But, he says at the end of the day, it’s not about the tree, it’s about the memories the tree makes.

Don’t miss your last chance to visit Powell Tree Farm for the season. There are still great options to choose from this final weekend on December 9 and 10 open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The farm usually opens each season the weekend following Thanksgiving if looking to plan ahead for next year!

