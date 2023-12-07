Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting...
A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.

The deputy was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the federal agent was accused of acting inappropriately toward at least one woman on board the flight, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the person said. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The incident was first reported by NBC.

The U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously and it’s cooperating with the investigation by UK law enforcement.

“The alleged actions of the employees do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
We’re learning more information after a truck reportedly crashed into a local motel.
UPDATE: Car crashes into Panama City Beach apartments
(from left to right: Lajuan Williams, Tyree Glenn, Terry Glenn, Burton McLendon, and Tyrese...
Five arrested on fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

Margaret K. Lewis School
BDS Superintendent provides update on school for students with unique abilities
Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.
Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco
A 44-year-old American woman who was killed in a shark attack on a beach in the Bahamas was a...
'No vital signs of life': Bahamas officials confirm death of woman attacked by shark
It's going to be a cold night tonight with frost possible near the coast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former...
A narrowing Republican presidential field will debate with just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses