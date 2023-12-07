Expert tips to pay down credit card debt

Credit card balances reached an all-time high of $995 billion in 2023
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average credit card holder has a balance of $6,088, according to the Q3 2023 TransUnion Credit Industry Insights Report.

Many financial experts, like NerdWallet, recommend using no-interest balance transfer offers to help pay down debt. But not all card holders are eligible for these deals.

Consumers with FICO scores lower than 690 may have difficulty being approved for new credit lines for zero or low interest offers.

For these consumers, another way to avoid interest costs is to make multiple monthly payments.

NerdWallet said credit card interest is calculated on the account’s average daily balance, not the balance on the payment due date or the statement closing date.

By making more than one payment in the month, the average daily balance is lower and so is the interest assessed on it, even if the payment total isn’t more each month.

NerdWallet has several more tips for those looking to pay down their debt load:

Pick a payoff method: whether it is prioritizing paying down your largest balance first or your highest interest rate debt first, have a plan

Create a budget: there are many options such as the envelop system, zero-based approach, or the 50/30/20 plan

Find ways to lower bills: whether it is cutting back on unnecessary expenditures or negotiating better rates with service providers, every little bit saved counts

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
The planned location for the new venue is in the Pier Park area, between Hill Road and Powell...
State-of-the-art golf and entertainment complex may be coming to Panama City Beach
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Abigail Lee Kemp, 25, has pleaded guilty to a total of six charges arising from jewelry store...
Kemp sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for jewelry store robberies

Latest News

Pres. Biden to travel to Nevada
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
FILE - Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas judge grants pregnant woman permission to get an abortion despite state’s ban
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert asserts there’s no evidence of accounting fraud
Asian Davis, 33, of Sikeston, Mo., cradles her 8-month-old daughter Mira White during an...
Two babies infected with rare bacteria sometimes found in powdered infant formula