FHP delivers nearly 800 pounds of food to local nonprofit

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers took a break from their usual duties Wednesday morning to deliver nearly 800 pounds of food to a local nonprofit.

They stopped by The Arc of The Bay in Lynn Haven.

The organization provides resources to people with unique abilities.

It’s all part of FHP’s annual Stuff the Charger Food Drive.

The community dropped off canned goods, water, and other pantry items at a local FHP office. Troopers then put all of the food in patrol cars and delivered everything in containers.

President and CEO of The Arc of The Bay Ron Sharpe said the donation will be used in more ways than one.

”It’s going to be able to be resourceful for us in so many different ways,” Sharpe said. “We’re able to work with some of the families that need the food. Also, we have our culinary institute here where we provide restaurant readiness, and we prepare lunches as well. So, it’s going to be a multi-faceted, if you will, initiative.”

He also said everyone at The Arc of The Bay is grateful for the food.

FHP selects a different recipient every year.

“When they do get the chance to not write tickets and deliver bad information to families and loved ones, they get to show that their true heart desires to give back to the community,” FHP Victim Advocate Stephanie Holbrook said.

“This is our time of the year to highlight our giving nature,” Lt. Jason King said. “I had a [brother with unique abilities] who passed away that many people don’t know about. So, it’s near and dear to my heart.”

