Florida’s Lieutenant Governor stops at Rutherford High to deliver prestigious award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A badge of honor for Rutherford High School.

“We welcome our incoming soldiers and their families, and we have a plan and a program in place for them in place to support them and facilitate their acclimation into the school,” said Todd Mitchell, Rutherford High School principal.

The Purple Star School of Distinction recognizes schools that support the needs of military families and students.

“I understand the unique challenges that face our military families as they transition from base to base and from station to station,” said Mitchell.

The school knows it is not easy for students to move around.

“I heard from a member of a military family they moved 15 times,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez. “If you think about that for a child in particular having to move year after year after year, programs like this really facilitate allowing that child to feel welcomed. "

This school helps students who come from military families streamline their courses, and dedicate time and resources. That’s the big reason Florida’s Lt. Governor stopped by to deliver the award in person.

“We also understand that more than 2 million family’s military children have had one or both of their parents deployed since 2001,” said Nuñez.

Rutherford is now joining the dozens of other schools in the district that also have the distinction.

“I am proud to be a part of the one that accounted for 23 percent of the growth in this [year’s] purple star distinctions,” said Mitchell.

Rutherford High student Jackson Summers says he has a background with military parents and has plans to join the military.

“Through my time here at Rutherford, I have had the opportunity to welcome many students here, many new students, I have had the opportunity to guide them to class and guide them through the school and give them a breakdown of the programs the school offers,” said Jackson Summers, a Rutherford student.

Summers said the JROTC program is a way to help students move to new schools.

“Excellent opportunity to give them a chance to meet other people like them who have gone through these moves that they have and to give them a support group almost, so they don’t feel alone,” said Summers.

Helping students settle into a new school. Rutherford is now one of the 114 schools in the state that have the purple star school distinction.

As a Purple Star school, they have open enrollment and available seats for students to make moving schools easier.

