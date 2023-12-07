Florida’s Lieutenant Governor stops at Rutherford High to deliver prestigious award

Rutherford high School Is Now a Purple Star School
Rutherford high School Is Now a Purple Star School(Marisa Gjuraj)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A badge of honor for Rutherford High School.

“We welcome our incoming soldiers and their families, and we have a plan and a program in place for them in place to support them and facilitate their acclimation into the school,” said Todd Mitchell, Rutherford High School principal.

The Purple Star School of Distinction recognizes schools that support the needs of military families and students.

“I understand the unique challenges that face our military families as they transition from base to base and from station to station,” said Mitchell.

The school knows it is not easy for students to move around.

“I heard from a member of a military family they moved 15 times,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez. “If you think about that for a child in particular having to move year after year after year, programs like this really facilitate allowing that child to feel welcomed. "

This school helps students who come from military families streamline their courses, and dedicate time and resources. That’s the big reason Florida’s Lt. Governor stopped by to deliver the award in person.

“We also understand that more than 2 million family’s military children have had one or both of their parents deployed since 2001,” said Nuñez.

Rutherford is now joining the dozens of other schools in the district that also have the distinction.

“I am proud to be a part of the one that accounted for 23 percent of the growth in this [year’s] purple star distinctions,” said Mitchell.

Rutherford High student Jackson Summers says he has a background with military parents and has plans to join the military.

“Through my time here at Rutherford, I have had the opportunity to welcome many students here, many new students, I have had the opportunity to guide them to class and guide them through the school and give them a breakdown of the programs the school offers,” said Jackson Summers, a Rutherford student.

Summers said the JROTC program is a way to help students move to new schools.

“Excellent opportunity to give them a chance to meet other people like them who have gone through these moves that they have and to give them a support group almost, so they don’t feel alone,” said Summers.

Helping students settle into a new school. Rutherford is now one of the 114 schools in the state that have the purple star school distinction.

As a Purple Star school, they have open enrollment and available seats for students to make moving schools easier.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
We’re learning more information after a truck reportedly crashed into a local motel.
UPDATE: Car crashes into Panama City Beach apartments
(from left to right: Lajuan Williams, Tyree Glenn, Terry Glenn, Burton McLendon, and Tyrese...
Five arrested on fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

New Wewa head football coach talks about taking over
Spreading holiday cheer at Eden Gardens State Park.
Christmas at the Wesley House
Meet Dumpling!
Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Meet Dumpling!
Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services