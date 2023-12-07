Frog Jam Fest Fundraiser for Senor Frog's Employees

Frog Jam Fest Fundraiser
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Senor Frog’s in Panama City Beach is temporarily closed due to damage from a fire in November.

The General Manager of Senor Frog’s said it will be a couple of months before they can open again.

In the meantime, to help those who work at the restaurant the community has come together to organize a fundraiser.

The Frog Jam Fest will be taking place on Monday, December 11 at Ms. Newby’s. The event will start at 7 p.m. and feature several local bands.

Those hosting the fundraiser tell NewsChannel 7 they are giving 100% of the proceeds to the Senor Frog’s Staff.

For more information about the event watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

