Gulf Coast womens basketball team enjoying strong start

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast womens basketball team seems to have some early season momentum.

Head Coach Rory Kuhn and his team, with just two players returning from last year’s team, off to a 9-1 start this season. The Commodores opened with three home wins, then another win in their first road game. Then a mid-November loss to Eastern Florida. Then four more wins on the road. So all in all, despite a relatively tough schedule against teams ranked both nationally and in-state, a very good start.

“Yeah, we feel good, we started the year off ranked fifth in the country. Then we moved up to two. And then we lost one game and we dropped down to five. But the new poll just came out and we’re ranked forth in the country. so all in all, you know, with only two returning players, you know coming out and being the fourth rank team in the country, yeah, it’s a good enough sense of accomplishment at this point, it’s pretty good.”

