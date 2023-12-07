Local veterans recognized

Seven local vets recognized for serving during World War II
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs has recognized seven local veterans for their service in World War II.

This comes just one day before the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Wednesday afternoon James Edwards, Edward Johnson, Jean Strickland, Raymond Maulbeck, Maxine Mann, Walter Callahan and Robert Hurst reach received a medal and a challenge coin for their service.

The Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony took place at the Clifford Chester Sims State Veteran’s Nursing Home in Panama City.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said heroes must be recognized always.

“I went to Normandy France last year for the first time and it didn’t strike me until then that I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for the sacrifices of those men and women from WWII and the beaches of Normandy,” Patronis said. “My family would’ve never been created so to be able to connect and come full circle to realize that that sacrifice has provided so many people the opportunity to live in the greatest country in the world, the United States. We need to constantly remind people how important it is to honor the sacrifice of those that came before us.”

Jean Strickland served in the Coast Guard. She will turn 101 on Christmas day but said she still remembers what made her first join.

“They made an announcement on the radio there in California,” Strickland said. “They said that they needed the women to join the service so that the men could be sent overseas, and I thought well I wasn’t married then I was a candidate.”

At least three of the seven vets recognized are at least 100 years old.

