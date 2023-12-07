Man in the Sea Museum Honors Pearl Harbor Anniversary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the rich diving history here in Bay County, The Man in the Sea Museum remembers and reflects on the events of Pearl Harbor 82 years ago.

Executive Director, Steve Mulholland, explained the importance of the impact of that day and the resilience of those dedicated military divers.

Guests can visit the museum to see the vast history firsthand as well as explore the many interesting and even interactive exhibits on museum tours.

The museum hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The museum will be closed December 17th until January 9th for the holidays.

