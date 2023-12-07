Merry Mornings: putting together a wonderful holiday party

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday Dec. 7, Jade Patronis and April Crosby stopped by the WJHG studio to share tips on how you can put together a fantastic holiday party this Christmas season!

Some tips include:

1. Have food on your table that most people will enjoy (finger foods and cheesecakes)

2. Pick a nice holiday color for your tablecloth (green or red), and you can put a holiday table runner over it along with other holiday decorations

3. Use plates that are elevated at different levels to put your candy and/or pies, cakes and other food on it

4. Have fun and use materials in and around your home for decorations.

Recipes from the morning show:

Jimmy Carter’s Cheese Ring (with sass!):

* 3 bags (8 oz.) sharp cheddar, finely grated

* 1 cup mayo

* 1/2 cup sour cream

* 1 and 1/2 cups chopped pecans

* 1 white onion, finely grated

* fresh ground pepper

* heavy dash or two of cayenne pepper

* Captain Anderson’s season and garlic powder

Mix well. Serve with strawberry jelly and Ritze crackers. Refrigerate for at least two hours.

Luscious Slush Punch:

* 6 cups of water

* 2 strawberry gelatin mix (3 oz.)

* 2 and 1/2 cups sugar

Stir ingredients together. Bring to a boil on medium heat. Boil for 3 minutes.

Then add:

* 1 46 oz. can of pineapple juice

* 2/3 cup lemon juice

* 1 quart of orange juice

Let it all cool. Freeze it. Pour into one gallon Ziploc bags and store together in the freezer. Pour into one gallon Ziploc bags. Store together in the freezer in a 9x13 baking pan overnight.

Combine one Ziplock with one Sprite. Stir until slushy. Mix again to do it again for the next batch.

