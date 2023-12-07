State-of-the-art golf and entertainment complex may be coming to Panama City Beach

We learn about a company trying to bring a top-golf-style venue to the Panama City Beach area.
By Austin Maida
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Back in January, News Channel 7 reported that BigShots Golf, a high-tech entertainment and dining venue, would be coming to Panama City Beach.

The planned site was at Legacy Golf Club, nestled up against Back Beach Road.

Since our initial report, Topgolf, owned by Callaway Golf, confirmed their purchase of BigShots for $29 million, and the deal included any planned future development.

Officials with Legacy Golf Club confirm that after the sale, the company will no longer be developing on their land.

But fear not, because another company may plan to come to Panama City Beach and fill that void.

An item on next week’s planning board agenda is a proposal by The St. Joe Company for the city to consider a site development.

This would be in the Pier Park area, just south of Walmart between Hill Road and Powell Adams Road.

The proposal would be for a premier state-of-the-art sports entertainment venue.

It would consist of a technologically advanced multi-level golf driving range.

Also at the venue would be a full-service restaurant, bar, event space, and entertainment complex.

News Channel 7 reached out to Panama City Beach officials, who declined to comment but did confirm that the proposal is on next week’s agenda.

