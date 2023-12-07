Sunny skies and chilly highs today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few wispy upper level clouds out over the Gulf. We’ll have mainly sunny skies for much of the day with a bit of upper level clouds increasing toward the end of the day.

Temperatures are downright cold this morning! In fact, it’ll be a freezing start inland to a frosty start for most others around sunrise. We’ll need to dress warmly for the low 30s inland to mid to upper 30s for the coast out the door this morning. We’ll gradually warm through the 40s by mid-morning to low 50s by lunch. Sunshine will eventually get our temperatures up to the low 60s this afternoon for about an hour around 2pm.

Winds will shift to the south at the end of the day today. That will start to draw in a more mild and muggy air mass in for tonight and tomorrow. The increase in moisture will prevent us from getting as chilly tonight. Lows only reach the mid 40s and that will be around or just after midnight. The southerly warm and moist air off the Gulf will actually warm us up before sunrise to the low 50s, especially on the coast tomorrow morning.

The warm moist air off the Gulf will be buoyant enough to create an increase in cloud cover on Friday. But we’ll be hard-pressed to find anything outside of a stray sprinkle or light shower at a less than 10% chance.

Rain chances will start to rise as a warm front passes through on Saturday with scattered showers possible through the day. We’ll see it start to become more likely for light to moderate showers later in the day and into the evening. But the better rain chance still resides along the passage of a cold front, largely Sunday morning, from midnight to midday on Sunday. About 1-2″ of rain will be expected before it clears out east Sunday afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies turn mostly sunny at the end of the day. Highs today remain seasonally chilly in the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has temperatures warming to a more seasonal day on Friday and rain chances moving in over the weekend.

