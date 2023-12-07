This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Ronald Sturgis

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ronald Sturgis said his first year as a Marlin is going quite nice.

“The teachers are great here. The strategies that they have for us to learn are really good. I just enjoy it every day,” said Ronald.

Ronald is no stranger to deploying and following strategies. He recently earned Eagle Scout, which is the highest and most coveted award in all of scouting.

He’s taken an oath and is bound to the words of, “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, kind, to be cheerful, brave, clean, and reverent.

He takes those same qualities into the classroom.

He said, “I mean it’s kind of hard not to. It’s a great place, why not try your best?”

A friend inspired him to join the swim team.

“I started swimming way back in fifth grade, because I had a friend in elementary school who also swam. He invited me to the team, and I’ve switched around on different teams. Most recently, I swam with the high school team. That was fun. I didn’t get a chance to go to state, but I did pretty good for my first time. I went to the district championship,” said Ronald. He said the goal is to go further this year.

If you can’t tell, Ronald enjoys a bit of a challenge.

He said learning Spanish in Costa Rica was a good experience. “That was really fun. I didn’t learn as much as I thought I would. I’m in Spanish 1 this year, and I’m doing pretty well in it. It was a good experience seeing a new culture, trying the food, experiencing the dialect of the country, and the way things work there.” Ronald said Spanish was a lot harder to learn over there.

While he enjoyed his time, he’s happy to be back in the states.

Congratulations Mr. Ronald Sturgis on being this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week.

