This week’s Golden Apple award winner is Lauren Dailey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Winner comes from Washington County.

“It was a very, very wonderful surprise. I am very thrilled and excited to be nominated,” said Mrs. Lauren Dailey, a kindergarten teacher at Kate M. Smith Elementary in Chipley.

She’s as new to the classroom as her students. As a first-year teacher, she feels she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be.

“So far, it is going wonderful. We still have those hiccups every once and a while, but I really feel like I am where I am supposed to be. I have loved every second and every minute of it,” said Mrs. Dailey.

As we enter the midway point of the year, 79 days to be exact. Mrs. Dailey credits her students for such an amazing start. “I have a great bunch of students. I have thoroughly enjoyed them. I am sad that the year is almost over, but for a first year, I really, really love it.”

As a kindergarten teacher, the year doesn’t always start that way. Often times the first day of school for kindergarteners is stressful. They cry because it’s their time to leave the nest, but Mrs. Dailey knows how to get them comfortable.

“I love children, and I just welcome them with open arms. I try to not make them feel so scared. I tell them this is a welcoming, loving thing and that no matter what Mrs. Dailey is always here for them.

lauren’s goal is to have a lasting impact on her students’ education journey.

she says that’s what would mean the most to her.

“if i can make a difference from a kindergarten point to ‘hey this was my teacher in kindergarten’ when they are all the way in high school. that means more to me than anything.”

congratulations lauren dailey on being this week’s golden apple teacher of the week.

