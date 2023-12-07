Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas south of Hwy 20 for tonight as well. Expect a mostly sunny day on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Winds will turn E/SE at 5 mph. That will lead to milder low in the 40s/50s Friday morning. Rain chances return starting Saturday with spotty showers. Showers & storms will become likely overnight Saturday into Sunday. Right now 1-2″ of rain seems likely. Temperatures over the weekend will be near 70 for highs and lows in the 60s. Cooler and sunnier weather returns next Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.