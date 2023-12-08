11th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Capt. Anderson’s Marina is hosting its 11th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village from December 13th through the 16th.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m.
Local choirs will be sharing the Christmas story and each night a different charity (tax collectors) will be present to receive canned goods, donations, and unwrapped toys.
The event is free and there will be a live nativity scene, storytelling, food and gift vendors, a free petting zoo, and pony rides.
