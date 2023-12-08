Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, December 7th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Girls High School Basketball

Mosley Rutherford

Sneads 42 Libery 53

Bay North Bay Haven

Marianna Arnold

Holmes Ponce De Leon

Wewahitchka Maclay

Niceville Milton

Chipley Malone

Bethleham Poplar Springs

Altha Aucilla Chr.

Boys High School Basketball

Altha 53 Aucilla Chr. 41

Port St. Joe Wakulla

Sneads Graceville

Bay Marianna

Milton Niceville

Franklin Jefferson

Boys High School Soccer

Munroe North Bay Haven

Booker T. Washington Niceville

Jefferson Marianna

Girls High School Soccer

Navarre Mosley

Jefferson Marianna

Rocky Bayou North Bay Haven

