Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, December 7th
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla.
Girls High School Basketball
Mosley Rutherford
Sneads 42 Libery 53
Bay North Bay Haven
Marianna Arnold
Holmes Ponce De Leon
Wewahitchka Maclay
Niceville Milton
Chipley Malone
Bethleham Poplar Springs
Altha Aucilla Chr.
Boys High School Basketball
Altha 53 Aucilla Chr. 41
Port St. Joe Wakulla
Sneads Graceville
Bay Marianna
Milton Niceville
Franklin Jefferson
Boys High School Soccer
Munroe North Bay Haven
Booker T. Washington Niceville
Jefferson Marianna
Girls High School Soccer
Navarre Mosley
Jefferson Marianna
Rocky Bayou North Bay Haven
