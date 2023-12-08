Bay Ed Foundation’s Stride for Scholars Run: Ugly Sweater Edition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Runners get ready for Bay Education Foundation’s Strides for Scholars Annual Fundraiser kicking off Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 a.m. with a fun run at 8:15 a.m.

The event includes a 10k, 5k, and Fun Run options. You can register online here with all BDS students run/walk for free. The starting line is at Trinity Lutheran Church in Panama City.

Bring out the whole crew including the pets to raise money for Bay Ed programs like classroom grants, employee tuition reimbursement programs, graduating senior scholarships, academics fairs, and Excellence in Education programming.

This year, things are looking a little uglier in the best, most festive way possible. Dig through the back of those closets because this year’s theme is Ugly Sweater. Be the best/worst dressed to join the holiday fun and throw your hat into the ugly sweater contest competition.

Along with the excitement of exercise, there will be a kid’s craft table and even a brand-new food truck doing a soft launch at the event.

Questions can be directed to 850-767-4110 or bayedfoundation@bay.k12.fl.us

