Clouds return to our skies today with rain ahead for the weekend

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite with several cloud decks moving through. We’ll get off to a cloudy start and be lucky if we see any glimpses of sunshine today.

Temperatures are not as cold this morning but still chilly. You’ll want to reach for a jacket, just not as many layers are required as we get the morning started in the 50s on the coast to mid to upper 40s inland. A much more seasonal early December morning for NWFL and we’ll have a more seasonal temperature heading our way for the afternoon.

Highs today reach the mid to upper 60s. It’ll still feel cool, however, with the lack of sunshine in our skies today. Those who are susceptible to feeling chilly will want to keep the extra layer around for the afternoon.

We’ll be hard-pressed to find anything outside of a stray sprinkle or light shower at a less than 10-20% chance. Just a slightly better chance that the small, isolated shot shows up on the coast, later in the day.

Rain chances will start to rise as a warm front passes through on Saturday with scattered showers possible through the day. We’ll see it start to become more likely for light to moderate showers later in the day and into the evening. But the better rain chance still resides along the passage of a cold front, largely Sunday morning, from near sunrise to midday on Sunday. About 1-2″ of rain will be expected before it clears out east Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon will be windy and cooler as temperatures go from the upper 60s in the morning to mid 60s for lunch to upper 50s by the end of the afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with only glimpses of sun at times. We’ll have a more seasonal high today near 67°. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances moving in over the weekend and a cooler air mass spilling in late Sunday into early next week.

